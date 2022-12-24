Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- In the Ranchito de los Angulo In the municipality of Angostura, Christmas illuminated all the inhabitants with the first tour of cars and comparsas organized by Armando Angulo. The Christmas merriment ended with a great kermes-posada.

For a few days they have been organized to celebrate these December dates with great magic and color.

Early started through the main streets of the town with the special participation of the residents of the town of Acatita Station who joined this Christmas caravan that was organized for the first time at the ranch and was liked by all those present.

At the end they culminated with a kermes where children and adults enjoyed delicious dishes and desserts as well as the piñata crash and at the end they received the traditional bag of sweets.