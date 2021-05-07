The bill of General Budgets of the Autonomous Community for 2021 It is already in the Regional Assembly. The Bureau of the Chamber will admit it on Monday, thus beginning its parliamentary procedure. The Accounts, which for 2021 amount to 5,331 million euros to face the health and economic crisis, arrive at the Chamber with months of delay.

The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, hopes that the parliamentary process will be “fast, adjusting the deadlines to the maximum”, for which he has said that they are “willing to have all the councilors come in two or three days” to the Assembly to present the budget they have. their respective departments.

Celdrán pointed out that “what is expected is that it be a quick process, since we are going through a very delicate situation,” he said, referring to the crisis caused by Covid-19. We would have liked to have approved the budgets in late December or early January. There are only two people responsible for the delay and they are Diego Conesa and Ana Martínez Vidal” , he pointed. In total, it calculates that the complete processing of the Budgets could be at least 4 weeks, “adjusting the deadlines as much as possible.”

This option was criticized by the deputies of the PSOE and Podemos. The socialist Gloria Alarcón, considered that the regional Accounts arrive “flawed and without democratic guarantees. They want to give us only 4 days to air the budgets Of all the ministries of this defected government, it is a veto so that the opposition does not know in depth the budgetary allocations, “he warned.

From Podemos, its spokesperson, María Marín, considered “shameful” that after 8 months waiting for the budgets, “they give them to us today and we need to see the games to be able to do a serious and in-depth analysis. They have given us only one weekend to be able to analyze all the games and prevent the López Miras government from wasting the funds sent by the central government.

The PP spokesman, Joaquín Segado, indicated that the calendar will be presented on Monday at the Board of Spokespersons for approval. “We want to approve the budget as soon as possible, there are thousands of freelancers, hoteliers, companies in the tourism sector, salons for celebrations pending to receive aid, I would not understand the position of any party that wants to delay this policy for longer,” he said.

The spokesman for the Citizens parliamentary group, Francisco Álvarez, recalled that this year’s budgets are late because “they had been blocked by some members of our parliamentary group», Something that he pointed out that both he, Valle Miguélez and Isabel Franco unblocked them in March. As he said, “they are the highest budgets in the history of the Community with more than 580 million growth, which will try to leave behind the impact caused by the pandemic.”

From the VOX parliamentary group, its spokesman, Juan José Liarte, recalled that the previous year’s budgets included “VOX ideological agreements”, he said, recalling that measures such as the ‘parental pin’ or the reduction of tax credits for gambling were agreed . «In this year the ideological imprint of VOX is not seen. This year there was no room for ideological proposals, it has been a year of management. We have done a more discreet work of supporting the work of the Government, of common sense and of postponing ideological approaches, “he said.

The Minister of Economy recalled key figures from the 2021 Budgets. One of them is that social spending takes almost 80% of the budget. In this sense, Health will receive 2,144 million, Education, 1,588 million, and social policies, 457 million. He also highlighted the economic stimulus to accelerate the reactivation through aid to companies and the unemployed, among other measures, for which there will be 722 million. What’s more, the budget of the Instituto de Fomento will increase its budget by 400%. On the other hand, the Mar Menor will have an item of 55 million euros and Presidency and Tourism will also improve its budget to add 78.7 million.