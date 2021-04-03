The Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) has formalized the changes in the regional government of Fernando López Miras as a result of the negotiations that the President of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia carried out to make the motion of censure fail. by Citizens and PSOE in the Regional Assembly.

As advanced by THE TRUTH, Maria Isabel Campuzano, a deputy expelled from Vox, assumes the Ministry of Education and Culture that until now the popular Esperanza Moreno had held, who with the government crisis changes becomes the head of the Presidential Cabinet.

As specified in the BORM, this council will have competences in matters of non-university regulated education at all its levels, culture and whatever is assigned by current legislation.

The other incorporation made official by the BORM is that of the already former mayor of Yecla, Marcos Ortuño, who leaves the baton of command in the town to assume the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports; Until now, the latter portfolio was integrated with Culture, while the former had so far been held by the director Javier Celdrán.

Precisely the one that affects Javier Celdrán is another of the outstanding changes published in the BORM, since from now on it recovers the Economy portfolio when the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration is created.

The changes in the Government of López Miras entail the dismissal, “thanking him for the services provided”, of María Cristina Sánchez López, who until now held the Ministry of Tourism, Youth and Sports.

The new councilors of the Autonomous Community They will take possession this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. together with López Miras at the Palacio de San Esteban and as specified in the BORM, the decree with his appointments comes into force from today.