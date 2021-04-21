The Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, told LA VERDAD yesterday, after learning about the modification of the business solvency support plan that expands the number of sectors benefiting from the aid, “the constant improvisation” of the central government , which supposes “a slab for the exit of the dramatic social and economic crisis”. In addition, he accused him of creating a problem “by leaving out strategic sectors and now transferring that problem to the autonomous communities.”

The regional executive will have to decide in the coming days what other activities they include. In the opinion of the head of the Treasury, “they are trying to sell it as an expansion of the benefited sectors, but they do not say that they intend that this expansion be carried out by the communities. What the central government does with this newly improvised rectification is a bow with someone else’s hat, transferring the problem with a surprising ‘I invite and you pay’ ».

Celdrán insists on the criticism that “the development of this plan has been a nonsense from the first moment, with a degree of incompetence that already seems a mockery of the autonomies. The central government did not count on the communities at all in the design of the plan, which we learned about from the press. We have not had any possibility of giving an opinion or deciding, but the management of the aid is imposed on us and the responsibility is transferred to us before Europe and before the Court of Auditors ».

In addition, he stressed that the call that has been sent to the communities “is nonsense that includes aspects as not very serious as that they intend that the data on the applicant companies be exchanged every week between the state Tax Agency and the regional ones through Excel files . All because they do not want to give us the information a priori of the possible beneficiary companies so that we can make our analyzes and estimate the money that we will need in the calls ”.

“It is a confusing and opaque plan designed hastily to cover an empty announcement by President Sánchez and that, among its many failures and uncertainties, included an arbitrary selection of sectors and left out strategic sectors such as footwear or logistics ». And it is that “in view of the criticism generated by this arbitrary selection of sectors, the Government gets out of the way and also transfers that responsibility to the communities.”