The approval of the Budgets of the Autonomous Community for this year they received an important boost this Thursday by reaching a agreement between the partners in the regional government. “In three hours of negotiation we have managed to unblock an issue with which we had been talking with the previous councilors for three months,” declared the Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, at the press conference after the Governing Council this Thursday.

After the unsuccessful motion of censure presented by Ciudadanos and the PSOE against the regional president, the popular Fernando López Miras, the counselor said that it was impossible to reach an agreement with the former company counselor and regional coordinator of the orange formation, Ana Martínez Vidal . “It was a plot,” said Celdrán, the purpose of which was to “Delay the negotiation of the budgets until they reached an agreement with the PSOE on the motion of censure”.

After the compromise reached with the directors expelled from Cs in the meeting held at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday morning, the head of the regional treasury explained that negotiation with the three dissident Vox deputies will begin “in a few hours”, and later with the parliamentarian of this same party who remains in the Assembly in order to add the 23 votes that would give him an absolute majority in the Chamber to approve the 2021 regional Budgets. Javier Celdrán’s forecasts are that, if not new crashes occur in upcoming conversations, the budget project could be approved at the end of May or the beginning of June.

One of the turncoat councilors, Valle Miguélez, head of the Business department, made her debut this Thursday as a spokesperson for the Executive at the press conference of the Governing Council. Miguélez gave an account of the matters approved in the session held at the Palacio de San Esteban and also responded to various political questions related to it. Regarding the complaint filed by Podemos before the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged crime of bribery for the purchase of votes to frustrate the motion of censure in the Region of Murcia, a demand in which Miguélez is among those denounced, the counselor limited herself to express their confidence in the independence of Justice.

The PSOE and its mayors, in relation to the proposal they are debating to boycott the defected councilors, advanced this Thursday by THE TRUTH, the Government spokesperson asked them “not to use the institutions as a tool in the partisan confrontation”, since, He added, being a member of the Executive or mayor in a municipality means being the representative of all citizens.