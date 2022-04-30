Celaya, Guanajuato.- Celaya, Guanajuato will host the “National Weightlifting Championship, youth Sub 17” which will take place on May 5, 6 and 7, at the Deportiva MAV volleyball gym, this event is very important because, in addition to promoting free competition and sport, it is also the selective route to the 2022 IWF Under 17 World Championship.

In this event, the athletes who will carry the name of Mexico high in the next U-17 World Cup will be chosen. It is also sought that this event be a turning point for Celaya to have a weightlifting school, This was announced by América Chirinos, president of the Weightlifting Association in the State of Guanajuato.

“For Celaya it is a pleasure to receive this type of national events, in this case, that help us promote the discipline of weightlifting. We thank the association for trusting in our municipality to host this important national event,” said Joel Sánchez, head of the Physical Culture and Sports System (SIDEC).

It will be the volleyball gym of the Deportiva MAV, the stage where 150 expert athletes in weightlifting will compete, from various states of the Mexican republic. It is expected that this event will generate a significant economic benefit in the city and that sports tourism will continue to be promoted.

“For me Celaya is a second home. On behalf of my president of the Mexican Weightlifting Federation, Rosalío Antonio Alvarado del Ángel, we thank you for having us. This national championship will allow the athletes who are part of the Mexican National Team that will take part in the U-17 World Cup to be held in León, Guanajuato in June, to conform,” said América Chirinos, president of the Weightlifting Association in the State of Guanajuato.

Without a doubt, you cannot miss this sporting spectacle, it is also a small demonstration of what will be seen in the next Under 17 World Cup.