Celaya will have an intensive vaccination day against MeaslesRubella and Paratoditis, will be on Saturday, March 9 in 26 colonies.

The Institute of Public Health of the State of Guanajuato (ISAPEG) reported that the On March 9, the MMR vaccine (Measles) will be applied Rubella and Parathoditis) to girls and boys of 12 months, 18 months and 6 years to start or complete their vaccination schedule.

There will be 26 colonies that will have a module measles vaccination. ISAPEG asked citizens to carry the National Health Card. The Institute recalled that vaccines save lives.

On Tuesday, February 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a resurgence of measles worldwide, In 2023, 306 thousand cases were detected, 79 percent more than in 2022 .

Vaccination modules against measles in Celaya / Facebook Health Jurisdiction III Celaya, Isapeg

However, the numbers of people affected by measles could be higher. The WHO assured that this increase in cases is due to the interruption of vaccination due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, it is important to mention that the measles is especially dangerous for babies, children and young girls, in some cases it can cause pneumonia, permanent brain damage, loss of hearing and even death, warns the United States national public health agency (CDC).