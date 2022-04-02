Celaya, Guanajuato.- The city of Celaya has a large population of young people who are about to finish high school and in a few months will enter the University. With the idea of ​​continuing to support the study of youths Celayenses, the Center for Technological, Industrial and Services Studies No.115 signed an agreement with the National Technological Institute of Mexico in Roque.

Now the boys and girls from Celayos will have the opportunity to continue their studies at a higher level, if they maintain an average of 8.5 in high school and meet some requirements such as not owing any subjects at the end of the last semester and paying the Tec de Rock. The objective of this agreement is to reduce school desertion, since by offering students the possibility of continuing to study, it will be difficult for them to leave the upper secondary level unfinished.

The Director of Cethys 115Salvador Sánchez Ortiz expressed that the students They come from a difficult school process due to the Covid 19 pandemic, because there was not much clarity with the hybrid system with which half of the high school worked.

At Cetis they have been concerned with providing vocational guidance to studentsa little less than two months ago a vocational fair was held in which students in their last semesters were able to evaluate their options to enter the higher level.

The agreement was just signed yesterday, the Director of Cetis 115, Salvador Sánchez Ortiz indicated that contact will be sought with the students of the campus who have already paid their file before the signing of the agreement. He also announced that talks are already under way to sign other agreements with higher level institutions such as: Celaya Technological, UTEC and Laja Bajío Technological University.