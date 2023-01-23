The VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which is being held this Tuesday in Buenos Aires, will turn Argentina at the epicenter of political news in a region convulsed by crises of various kinds and bathed by a “pink tide” that once again stains its governments.

(Also: Lula gives a coup of authority over the army after Bolsonarist takeovers)

The return of the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the forefront of the political arena after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in the elections, leaving behind his imprisonment for corruption, a sentence that was revoked after 580 days in prison, gives another aspect to Celac, which His country left in 2020 under the government of the far-right leader.

Lula, the only “survivor” of the photo of that Summit of the Unity of Latin America and the Caribbean, held in February 2010 in Playa del Carmen (Mexico) and which was the germ of Celac, participates in the VII Summit within the first international trip -which includes Argentina and Uruguay- after assuming his third presidential term.

(Of interest: Why are the marches in Peru putting maximum pressure on Dina Boluarte?)

And he does so amid enormous expectations on the part of his co-religionists, who consider him a key figure in advancing Latin American regional integration, the great final objective of Celac, which emerged as a kind of response to the Organization of American States (OAS). ) and encompasses 33 countries, all of the Americas except the United States and Canada.

Argentina dismisses its pro tempore presidency on Tuesday, assumed in January 2022, after the VI Summit held in Mexico in September 2021 ended without consensus. However, it could continue for a few months if the only candidacy presented, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, does not achieve sufficient support.

(Keep reading: The judicial and diplomatic storm that unleashed the case against Velázquez in Guatemala)

tensions

The opposition to the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, has openly questioned, even through complaints, the invitation to the conclave of the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, for what he considers serious attacks on human rights in those three countries.

Given the confirmation of Díaz-Canel’s attendance and the doubtful -although almost everyone takes his presence for granted- of Maduro, the Argentine Executive confirmed days ago, through its spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, that “it will receive the presidents who each country chooses democratically”, without heeding criticism from the opposition.

Precisely Ortega will be one of the great absentees, together with the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from a Summit that, for the first time in its history, will have representatives of the 33 member countries, at least 15 of them heads of State or Government .

Nor will the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, attend the conclave who took office after the failed self-coup of Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) and whose country is going through a strong wave of protests, which demands his resignation and which has already left more than 60 dead.

(You may be interested in: Peru: the three keys to understanding social discontent)

This institutional crisis will be one of the issues on the table at the Summit, which will also take place after the recent coup attempt in Brazil, the attack suffered on September 1, 2022 by the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, and the cuts to freedoms in countries like Nicaragua, Venezuela or Cuba.

Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou’s criticism of Mercosur’s lack of openness to extra-bloc trade agreements or the differences that have arisen between Guatemala and Colombia due to the intention of the Public Ministry of the Central American country to investigate the Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, will be other harsh issues. .

In addition, the tensions generated between Ecuador and Argentina as a result of the diplomatic asylum granted by Buenos Aires to María de los Ángeles Duarte, former minister of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), with a firm conviction for corruption; or between Mexico and Argentina during the election process of the new president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) add pepper to the integration recipe.

(Also: Marcelo Pecci: the request of his relatives for “sensitive information” of the case)

‘pink tide’

The meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean representatives will have exceptional witnesses, such as Chris Dodd, adviser for the Americas to US President Joe Biden, and Charles Michel, president of the European Council. There will also be a video statement from the Chinese authorities.

Lula, Fernández, the Honduran Xiomara Castro, the Colombian Gustavo Petro, the Chilean Gabriel Boric and the Bolivian Luis Arce will attend part of the “pink tide” that dyes the region and that aspires to combat inequality, the climate emergency, migration , drug trafficking, integration, institutional distrust or gender equality, great challenges in the region.

EFE