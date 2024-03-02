The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) did not reach a unanimous declaration on Friday on the conflict in the Gaza Strip, although during the development of the 8th Summit the speeches of the leaders present were very harsh against the Israeli offensive.

A total of 24 countries, of the 33 that make up Celac, signed a statement in which they support the UN resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the cases brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to determine whether Israel's actions violate international law and constitute genocide. Among the signatories are Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, Honduras and Nicaragua, among other Latin American countries with left-wing governments, as well as almost all Caribbean countries. The main highlight was the absence of Argentina.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused Western countries of being complicit in “genocide” during the conference. “We are being taught about democracy by those who are accomplices in genocide,” said the Colombian, critical of the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, where more than 30,000 people have died, most of them civilians, according to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health. , linked to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

“This is not the old dynamic of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This is killing us as humanity,” said Petro, denouncing the existence of political actors who, in a “profoundly violent” way, try to preserve a status quo that benefits them. “This is why Germany supports genocide, and France, and the European Union, and the United Kingdom. And, above all, the United States of America, in its democratic version, supports the dropping of bombs on people”, criticized Petro, during his speech at the colloquium “Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace”.

Petro accused major Western countries of inaction in the face of this massacre, in contrast to the position they adopted in other crises, in which they acted quickly. For him, the international community is applying “double standards” in the Gaza Strip, where on Thursday alone 100 people died and another 700 were injured while waiting to receive humanitarian aid in a convoy of around 30 trucks, in an episode marked by exchanges of accusations on both sides – Palestinians claim that the Israel Defense Forces opened fire on the crowd, while the IDF claims that they only fired warning shots in the face of the confusion, and that the dead were trampled or run over by the trucks amid the turmoil.