The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, warned that the central government The ‘parental pin’ will be used again if it is implemented in the Region of Murcia: “We will not tolerate in any way.” “It is a parental veto of the fundamental right of the student to be educated and we are not going to tolerate in any way an action that is illegal,” said Celaá in an interview on Cadena Ser.

The new Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano, confirmed after taking office that she will give priority to the implementation of the ‘parental pin’ in the Region. However, the UGT and CC OO unions assured that the regional president, López Miras, promised them “not to impose” this controversial measure. The head of Education assured that the Ministry is willing to appeal the measure “as was done last year”, when it was suspended after the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia.

“We will be attentive to any regulations and actions that imply a reduction of the fundamental right to education,” explained the minister, who recalled that “one of the issues that students should be taught is to protect their mental and physical health, respect for the different and affective-sexual education is fully incorporated into the curriculum ». Likewise, it considered that the implantation of the ‘parental pin’ «It is a lack of respect for academic freedom and the autonomy of the centers«.

Celaá admitted not having had any contact with Lozano nor does she plan to do so until she sees how events unfold: «I have not tried to talk to the counselor, institutionally I will have to talk to her, but so far I have not tried any conversation and I will see how things are declining ». The head of Education regretted that the PP has put education “as a bargaining chip” to get to stay in government regional after the motion of censure. “Education has been conceived more as a commodity than as a right and we are not going to tolerate that,” said the minister.

In addition, he questioned whether Campuzano is a “suitable reference” for students after their refusal to be vaccinated against Covid. “A minister or counselor of Education believes in the ability of science and we are seeing it every day to solve problems, it is commendable how science has acted in the pandemic and vaccines are historically demonstrating their effectiveness,” said Celaá, and confided in which Campuzano “will change his mind shortly.”