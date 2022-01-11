The proposal of the Ministry of Transparency, Security and Emergencies to incorporate up to 120 troops in the coming years has managed to alleviate, in part, the indignation of the firefighters of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS). On the night of this Monday, the group decided to postpone the closure that had begun in the morning to demand an urgent expansion of the workforce from the regional Executive.

A group of about 80 troops began this measure of protest on Monday morning against the “insufficient incorporation of personnel into the workforce and the lack of headquarters in area parks.” Sources from the staff meeting also denounced that the team has “been without a negotiating table for two years and that the Consortium’s own regulations have been breached.”

Negotiation table



The group held a meeting at the Ministry on Monday night in which their main demands were addressed. According to sources from the staff meeting, the head of the branch, Antonio Sánchez, “acquired the commitment to incorporate and grow the CEIS staff by 120 members in the coming years.”

This commitment must be ratified with the general secretaries of the different unions at a meeting of the negotiating table that has been set for this Thursday. The staff board hopes that this commitment will also be reflected in the budgets.

With this promise, the workers’ assembly decided to “give a vote of confidence to the Council” and lift the lockdown. The group maintains, however, a calendar of mobilizations that will take it, for the moment, on Friday the 13th and Tuesday the 18th at the gates of the Regional Assembly.