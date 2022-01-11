The subsidy pot with which Groningen victims of gas extraction can improve their homes has been completely consumed within a day. That reported the Northern Netherlands Partnership on Monday evening. The government had made 300 million euros available for the scheme, too little to actually grant all eligible households the promised amount of 10,000 euros.

The application process was chaotic on Monday. Tens of thousands of Groningen residents were in the queue both digitally and physically at town halls to hand in their paperwork. Residents and mayors of municipalities in the earthquake area expressed their frustration at the unfair way in which the money was distributed and called on the new State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (D66, Mining) to make more money available for the scheme. The previous government has already rejected such a request.

File letter responded at NRC via his spokesperson, stating that he would like to look at the possibility for additional budget “if the ceiling is indeed exceeded”. He expected this to happen “in the coming days,” speaking of a “successful” arrangement.

For this Saturday the Groninger Soil Movement (GBB) has a protest action announced in the city center of Groningen. The Groningen SP MP Sandra Beckerman and former night mayor of Groningen Chris Garrit also support the call. The protest is aimed at the chaotic subsidy scheme, but also at the cabinet decision to significantly increase natural gas extraction this winter. It is not yet known exactly what the demonstration will look like.