The PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), breaching the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises must be filed on Monday (28.Nov.2022). The expectation is that the PT member will travel to Brasília next week and help unlock the project.

The approval of the PEC in Congress by the end of this year is the way chosen by the future government to maintain the value of the Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600, with an additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old. The proposal would also release R$ 105 billion to recompose the budget of the Popular Pharmacy and other programs.

Lula chose some of his most able allies to articulate the approval of the PEC –among them, the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). In the Senate, conversations are led by PT senators Wellington Dias (which has not yet taken over), Paulo Rocha and Jaques Wagner🇧🇷

However, the Power360 found out that congressmen want to negotiate with who will have the pen in hand in the coming years. For this reason, Lula’s involvement could be fundamental for approval.

Today, the main obstacle to the beginning of the procedure is the president of the CCJ (Commission of Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). There is still no clarity on what he wants. Petistas suspect that the senator is seeking to be a candidate for president of the Upper House in 2025 with Lula’s support.

PLANS FOR MONEY

The figure released for the Lula government, in the PT’s plans, could reach R$ 198 billion outside the spending ceiling. The text has not yet been formally presented. Leaders of the Centrão, however, have already said that they only accept a 1-year term and a maximum of R$ 80 billion outside the ceiling.

If the PEC is approved as proposed by the PT, R$ 105 billion released will not be committed to the Brazil Aid. These are in the plans of the Lula government: