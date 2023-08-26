Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2023 – 8:16 am

In the midst of ministerial reform negotiations, the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (Mdic), led by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, accepted a proposal to expand the revenue limit to fit the rules of the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) – from R $81 thousand to BRL 144.9 thousand per year. Change is an old demand from congressmen and, above all, from the deputies that make up the Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship (FPE).

Alckmin’s team also informed that they are working on a proposal for the creation of a gradual “transition ramp” so that businesses that increase revenue can adapt to the rules in changing from MEI to microenterprise (ME). The worker registered as MEI has reduced taxation and access to social security benefits.

The text of the proposal was approved this Friday, 25th, by the technical committee MEI, of the Permanent Forum of Micro and Small Businesses. The announcement was made in a note released to the press – which left out, however, changes in the limits of Simples, another source of pressure from Congress.

With the increase in the billing limit, a new Simples Nacional rate range is created for MEI. Following the current rule, micro-entrepreneurs with revenues of up to R$81,000 (cap in force) will continue to pay 5% of the minimum wage.

The new text proposes the creation of a range for MEIs that earn from R$ 81,000 to R$ 144,912, which will have a rate of R$ 181.14. This amount represents 1.5% of BRL 12,076, which corresponds to the new monthly billing ceiling proposed for MEIs.

The Mdic is now evaluating the format to be adopted for sending the proposal to Congress. There is already a bill in progress in the Chamber that proposes the increase to R$ 130 thousand.

