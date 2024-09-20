The ceiling collapsed in several rooms at once in the apartment of a Kuzbass resident

The ceiling collapsed in several rooms at once in the apartment of a resident of Prokopyevsk in Kuzbass, reports “MK Kuzbass”.

The man’s apartment is located in a building at 20 Revolyutsii Street. The living room, kitchen, and bedroom were all trapped in the rubble. The roof had previously leaked in the building, and the man had contacted the administration and management company about it. As a result, workers covered the leak with a banner. After the collapse, the banner landed on a closet in the bedroom.

The city administration told journalists that the local resident’s application had been accepted for consideration.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, in one of the new buildings in the Krasnogvardeisky district, the ceiling collapsed on an eight-year-old child. It is known that the residents of the building repeatedly submitted applications to the management company so that it would take measures and repair the ceilings in the building.