From: Martina Lippl

Accident at a wedding in Italy: At least 30 people injured. The ceiling collapses during celebrations in a restaurant in the town of Pistoia. © Screenshot Facebook/Eugenio Giani

They celebrated their wedding in Tuscany. But when you dance, the floor gives way. People fall through a hole full of rubble.

Pistoia – The bride and groom were from Florence, Italy. They were dancing exuberantly at their wedding reception when suddenly the building collapsed under their feet. The wedding ended in a nightmare with 30 people injured. The newlyweds are also said to be injured.

Photo shows complete destruction – ceiling collapses at wedding in Italy – numerous seriously injured

“There was a partial collapse of the attic, a hole on the first floor about three meters in diameter,” a fire department spokesman told the Italian TV station Sky TG24. Dozens fell four meters to the ground floor and were buried by rubble.

Photos show emergency services in the rubble and rubble of the building. There is a huge hole above them. According to Italian media, the former Giaccherino monastery in Pistoia is a popular party location in Tuscany. A bride and groom also chose the 15th century building to celebrate the most beautiful day of their lives.

They were dancing when the ceiling collapsed – at least 30 injured at a wedding in Italy

According to initial findings, some guests of the wedding party had already left the celebration on Saturday (January 13th). About 60 young guests were dancing when the ceiling of the attic collapsed at 8:30 p.m.

A waitress reports according to the Italian news portal today.it: “We saw tables and glasses being thrown around because everyone was scared when they heard the loud noise, a lot of dust, you couldn't see anything. It was me and a colleague of mine and we heard screams and desperate people crying.”

Wedding drama in Italy: Rescue workers treat at least 30 injured people after a ceiling collapses. © Screenshot Facebook/Eugenio Giani

Drama at a wedding in Italy – apparently children were also injured

30 people were injured, including five seriously. According to the authorities, children are also said to be among the injured. The president of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani, spoke of an evening that “could have been a terrible tragedy”.

There were seriously injured people, but none of them were in mortal danger, he wrote in a post on Facebook. The injured were therefore taken to hospitals in Pistoia, Prato, Empoli and Pescia. Some have now been able to leave the hospital again. The cause of the collapse is initially unclear.

