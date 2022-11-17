Report by XP Investimentos estimated a scenario for 2026 with the Selic remaining at 13.75% and a 2% growth in expenses

The ceiling-breaking PEC presented by the government of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should raise the public debt to 92.9% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by the end of the mandate, in 2026. In a scenario in which the Selic, the basic interest rate, remains at 13.75% the debt could reach up to 108.4% of GDP in 4 years.

The calculation is from a report by XP Investimentos and was published this Thursday (17.Nov.2022). The document, signed by economist Tiago Sbardelotto, considers a real growth of 2% in expenses. Today, the indebtedness is 76%. behold full of the report (183 KB).

The draft of the ceiling-hole PEC sent on Wednesday (Nov. 16) by the transition team to congressional leaders, it proposes to permanently remove the expenses with the Brazil Aid from the Budget. The calculation considers a total cost of R$ 175 billion for payment of the benefit of R$ 600 and R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old.

The XP report highlights that, in the current proposed format, “there is no impediment to expansion beyond this amount next year”which would make room for a new readjustment of the waiver (license to spend outside the cap) in 2024.

In the most optimistic scenario, with a reduction in interest rates and expenses corrected only for inflation, XP projects an increase in public debt to 87.6% of GDP in 2026.

The document says that the increase in government spending “should affect inflation through exchange rate and expectations channels”, forcing the Central Bank to keep interest rates high to curb inflationary pressure. That “would generate an even steeper trajectory for public debt growth”according to XP.

“Considering an economy growth of still 1% and the increase in expenses of the transition PEC, we expect a deficit of 1.7% next year. Additionally, even if the additional expenditure is corrected only by inflation (which should not occur, due to the policy of raising the minimum wage), the increase in expenses in 2023 will lead to a deficit until the end of the next government’s term”evaluates the document.

The report talks about the need for a new fiscal anchor to avoid “increase in the cost of public debt, interest and, possibly, depreciation of the real”🇧🇷

“Therefore, it is essential that the new government defines as soon as possible how the fiscal expansion at this moment will be accommodated to lead public finances to a sustainable path”terminates XP.