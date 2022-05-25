Zuppi president of the CEI. Strong signal also for the Conclave

Pope francesco made his decision. Sara don Matteo Zuppi to lead the Italian bishops. The cardinal of Bologna was chosen to direct the Italian Episcopal Conference, one choice intended for to discuss– reads the Fatto Quotidiano – just for what it represents Soaked. Defined by Bergoglio “a pastor-cardinal with the backpack and with the charisma of the road, as well as a pastor with the smell of sheep“. Undoubtedly a clear signal to all those who would like to go back with a Church enclosed in” truthful Phariseeism “(copy Zuppi himself in a book of a few years ago) which prefers morality rather than mercy and who rejects and hates homosexuals ei migrants.

Among the main meanings of the appointment of the cardinal archbishop of Bologna – the Fact continues – there could then be the end of anti-Italian prejudice which nine years ago led to the election of a Argentine Pope (the loser was the CL Scola) after the sensational resignation of Benedict XVI. On the contrary, it is right now an Italian among the favorites of the next Conclave. And it is Don Matteo, who practices the inclusive method (and without invective) learned during his training in the community of Sant’Egidio.

