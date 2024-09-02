Osho guest at La Piazza di Affari

Federico Palmarolifounder of the satirical page “The most beautiful phrases of Osho”, also known as “the king of political satire”, was one of the protagonists of The Squarethe kermesse of Affaritaliani.it which was held in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from 29th to 31st August. In art oshoPalmaroli concluded the seventh edition of La Piazza with an irreverent and ironic intervention that entertained the entire Apulian square. Many memes presented from the stage of Ceglie that “struck” with irony representatives of the center-right government, faces of the opposition, international leaders and lastly… Chiara Ferragnithe top influencer who ended up in the vortex for the Toy gate.



Osho at La Piazza di Affari: watch the video of his speech

Osho at La Piazza di Affari: here are the funniest memes launched during the event