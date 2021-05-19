It was in the summer of 2017 when the residents of Yecla took to the streets to show their rejection of the project. Then, the promoter paralyzed its plans in the face of social opposition. Now, when the legal term to build it is about to end, the firm once again shows interest in starting it up. The Cefusa company has again requested a building license from the City Hall of the Albacete town of Montealegre del Castillo to build a macro-pig farm on the slopes of Monte Arabí, a space declared a Natural Monument of the Region and which houses cave paintings classified as UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1998.

The company has requested the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to allow the water rights it has for agricultural use to be transformed for use in livestock operations.

So far the responses of the administrations to these requests are not known, although everything suggests that the only legal obstacle that the company would have would be the use of water. The rest, including the judicial appeals that have been presented during these years, are favorable for the construction of a pig farm with capacity for 20,000 animals.

Lajara shows his rejection of the project and affirms that “it is necessary to preserve a natural space that is a symbol for the city”



The Yecla City Council has requested information from the CHS to know the file. The mayor, Remedios Lajara, yesterday expressed her “firm rejection of the project.” The councilor insisted on the idea of ​​”preserving a natural space that is a symbol of the city.”

Company silence



The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Antonio Luengo, assured that “the regional government shows respect for the interests of all Yeclanos.” The Regional Assembly itself, in the hands of the Podemos deputies, approved a joint motion just a few months ago against the location of that pig farm.

For their part, those responsible for the company promoting the project did not want to make statements about the current intentions of the firm with this project, which caused the largest demonstration in recent decades in Yecla, with the participation of more than 14,000 residents.

In September 2017, the meat company argued the reversal of its intentions in that “the business policy of Grupo Fuertes and by extension of all the companies that compose it is contrary to the generation of conflicts. On the contrary, its philosophy focuses on constant improvement, reinvestment, sustainable development and the creation of quality jobs ”. This week a meeting is called in the Consistory to which, in addition to politicians from all formations, social groups will attend to discuss the situation.