Cefusa, a livestock company of Grupo Fuertes, reinforced the presence of women in their livestock activity with the incorporation in the last five years of 48 women in its workforce, which represents an increase of 369%.

The female presence in the company increases progressively and has been strengthened in recent years in different areas and positions of responsibility, ranging from management, to those in charge of production, agriculture, or health. The data also highlights the professionalization of women, since 16% of the women who work in Cefusa have higher degrees, a figure that amounts to 23% if the entire workforce is taken into account.

Female participation in livestock activity is generating greater awareness of the rural environment, its conservation and development, as well as animal care. Cefusa advocates «Make visible the role of women in this sector, traditionally associated with the presence of men, and in rural areas ”, where women play an important role in maintaining the territory, the presence of families and the development of towns.

Cefusa is committed to the generational change, the rejuvenation of the sector, a greater participation of women in the livestock sector and equality of gender and opportunities, as well as with animal welfare and modernization and innovation in its production facilities as a strategic axis of sustainable development.