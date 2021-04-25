UEFA President Alexander Ceferin in his interview at the Daily Mail has responded to criticism from players and coaches to the idea for the new Champions.

After knowing the UEFA plan to expand the number of teams and matches, several have been the voices that have complained about the excessive load of matches, to which Ceferin has responded that “There can always be fewer games, but also the salaries of the coaches and the players have to adapt. You can’t generate less and earn more all the time. “

Ceferin assured that UEFA is ready to look again at the new proposals of the Champions League, which increase the participants from 32 to 36 teams from 2024 and which have been criticized by Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, But he pointed out that the club’s owners are pushing for that change and fewer games means less money for coaches and players.