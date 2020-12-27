In the most difficult year since UEFA was created, many major challenges related to the health crisis they are putting the football world in checkBut the European body is responding with the best possible face. “We managed to play more than 1,200 games during this time without a major incident“Aleksander Čeferin told the Slovenian daily 24.ur in an interview. The UEFA president is very optimistic for 2021 and announces that the final of the Champions League, at the end of May in Istanbul, it will be prepared “with the intention that the stadium is full.”

The Superliga, according to Ceferin, would push the smaller clubs on the brink of collapse and would further enrich the rich. “This is the dream of Florentino Pérez for the last 30 years. He is only interested in what will be today, and not what will be tomorrow. “In this way, he joins the criticism of other leaders, such as Javier Tebas (” I think the president is very confused with the issue of the Super League, they must inform him best”).

He has also expressed that, despite the health crisis, the world can move forward and learn from all this. Of course, if the measures are taken into account. Ceferin has stressed UEFA’s effort to try to keep football active. “We don’t sleep much, we have to work day and night. We talk to governments. We talk more about health more than about football,” the Slovenian told the newspaper in his country.

There have been no notable incidents these months in continental competition. Most of the time it has been lived in front of empty stands. But what awaits us? “First we will see how quickly the vaccination will take place, how important the vaccine will be. We are preparing for the final to be like every year“Ceferin replied. The continental president was clear:” In any case, the format will remain the same until 2024. In addition, the television rights have been sold. “

After that year, however, there may be changes: “We are talking about not playing on the weekend because we want to maintain the value of the national leagues. But we want a slightly different system, more interesting, that includes absolutely everything. This dream of playing The Champions League will be as special as it is now“.