The UEFA president: “We join the legal action of the Germans. If something like this were to happen again, clubs would not play in the cities that issued the sanctions.”

Yet another act. UEFA did not accept the decision of the Italian authorities to ban the transfer of German fans to Naples. And Aleksander Ceferin, number one of the Continental Football Federation goes on the attack: “It is an intolerable situation, a wrong decision”.

The top manager threatened to sanction clubs and their cities that refuse to welcome supporters of opposing teams: “We have to say that if something like this happens, the match will not be played there. It’s simple: we have to change the rules.” And again: “It is unacceptable that the Italian authorities simply decide to ban fans. UEFA has joined the legal action brought by Eintracht Frankfurt.

PREVIOUS — During the first leg in Germany, won by Napoli 2-0, the police had reported some incidents the day before and the day of the match, with several arrests. Eintracht and its supporters are under close scrutiny by UEFA after the pitch was invaded and fireworks were used in their Waldstadion to celebrate qualification for the Europa League final against West Ham last May. In September, during the Champions League away match against Marseille, incidents also broke out between fans of the two clubs, with smoke bombs thrown into the stands and a seriously injured German fan. See also Game Finals - Final Effect

March 14, 2023 (change March 14, 2023 | 23:54)

