The SuperChampions is already underway. Aleksander Cerferin has spent several weeks shaping what will be the new Champions League. For this, in addition to the committee of experts and technicians that works on the regulatory, structural and logistical aspects of the SuperChampionsCeferin has created a political body that will make the final decisions. This management group is made up of two of the UEFA vice-presidents, the Spanish Luis Rubiales and the Portuguese Fernando Gomes, as well as the English David Gill, UEFA treasurer. The group of leaders who will decide how the new Champions League will be completed is completed by Theodore Theodoridis, UEFA general secretary.

While Ceferin himself is negotiating with five clubs representing the Association of European Clubs (ECA in its English acronym). The five clubs are Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe and Paris Saint Germain. On behalf of Real Madrid, Pedro López Jiménez, vice president of the ECA and Real Madrid, and Florentino Pérez’s man of maximum confidence, attends these meetings. On behalf of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, its president, who also chairs the ECA, assists.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, got down to work a few months ago to improve the current UEFA Champions League in every respect, as well as the rest of the competitions of the confederation that runs European football. The threat of a European Super League accelerated Ceferin’s idea of ​​improving the top continental competition. In the meetings held with the five ECA clubs, there has been an intense debate about whether the Super League route was better for those teams, but Ceferin’s idea of ​​a SuperChampions can be imposed between the clubs, with Juventus and Real Madrid at the helm.

To reform the current Champions League and shape the SuperChampions The creation of a new company in which UEFA and the clubs themselves participate are being studied. All these aspects are being discussed in the work meetings led by Ceferin. The big clubs will be very important in the new tournament and UEFA wants the distribution of the income pie to be to the liking of the teams. The original idea for the SuperChampions came from the ECA in March 2019.

Pedro López Jimenez, vice president of Real Madrid and the ECA, during a General Assembly of Real Madrid Commitment Partners.

PEPE ANDRES (DAILY AS)



Work is underway on a nine-year project in the period between 2024 and 2033, although if all the parties agree, the start of the operation could be brought forward to 2022 or 2023. SuperChampions. This new competition has the approval of FIFA, as its president Gianni Infantino has transmitted to Ceferin a couple of weeks ago at UEFA headquarters.

The way to govern the SuperChampions, the structure and calendar of this new tournament and the business model, with the distribution of all the resources that are generated, are the main lines on which these meetings deal. Ceferin then shares them and listens to his group of highly trusted managers formed by his vice presidents Rubiales, Gomes and Gill and by the general secretary Theodoridis, with them he shares all the ideas to carry out a project that will revitalize European football.

In the draft of what the new competition will be, there is something non-negotiable: national competitions will have to gradually leave room for the competition to enter the calendar. SuperChampions. For this, the Cup competitions must reduce four or five dates and the domestic leagues must preferably be composed of 16 teams or a maximum of 18or.

The SuperChampions it has no turning back. It will be a reality in 2024 or perhaps earlier if everything unfolds in the consensus climate of recent weeks. Although there may be clubs that continue to insist on setting up their own European Super League, the idea of ​​Ceferín is gaining the support of several of those clubs such as Juventus. His goal is to convince Real Madrid. And you may be close to getting it.