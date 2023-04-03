“The situation is extremely serious. It is one of the most serious situations that I have seen in football”, assured the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, about the ‘Negreira case’. The biggest scandal in the history of Spanish football threatens Barça with its exclusion from European competitions for a season, since for the highest continental body “there is nothing that is prescribed” to impose a sports sanction on the Barça club.

“We have an independent disciplinary committee and I cannot and do not want to answer that,” Ceferin replied when asked if Barcelona risks being punished by UEFA during an interview with Slovenian newspaper Ekipa. The Barça club will open a file that can lead, apart from an economic sanction, to a sports sanction in Europe after the organization has opened an official investigation for “a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework by Barça” .

Ceferin recalled that “in the Spanish League, of course, the matter is prescribed and cannot have competitive consequences”, but warned Barça that UEFA does have the capacity to make payments of 7.5 million euros to the former vice president of the referees José María Enríquez Negreira have consequences. The entity chaired by Joan Laporta is, in addition, together with Real Madrid and Juventus, one of the clubs at war against UEFA for the Super League, and taking advantage of the ‘Negreira case’, Ceferin has also taken the opportunity to attack Florentino Pérez.

“They are great clubs that encompass and represent much more than the movements of their managers. It is interesting to note that of the three clubs that claim to be the saviors of football, one is in criminal proceedings for fixing its balance sheet (Andrea Agnelli, owner of Juventus) and the other for transferring money to one of the leaders of the arbitration organization. We will see if the third party also has something, “launched the top leader of UEFA.

“The ego also plays a certain role in some of these people, and because of this, they still do something in this area, because over the years they have gotten used to everyone nodding to their purposes,” criticizes Ceferin. .