There Rome in just over a week he will play the Conference League final against the Feyenoord. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin revealed to the microphones of “24ur.com” an anecdote of a conversation he had with Mourinho. These are the words of the UEFA number one: “There were many skeptics about the Conference League, but I received a text from José Mourinho (after qualifying for the final with Roma), he was absolutely thrilled. I have never received so many hearts, not even from girls. Jose Mourinho is a man who lives football, who is emotional about football. He cares if he wins or loses. He has won everything and now has the chance to be the first in history to triumph in the Conference“. The Special One is looking forward to playing the final in Tirana.