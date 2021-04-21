Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Slovenian president, Alexander Ceferin, of the European Football Association (UEFA), appreciated the position taken by the management of Manchester City to withdraw from the European Super League project, “Super League”, and said that this position implies great intelligence, as City was the first English club to officially announce its withdrawal. From this project. Ceferin expressed his satisfaction and complete satisfaction with this wise decision of the City administration. He commented in his statements reported by L’Equipe newspaper on its website, and said: I am anxious to receive Manchester City officials again within the European football family. He added: They have demonstrated a great intelligence by listening to the many voices rejecting the project, in particular the voices of their fans who have praised the vital benefits of the current system of European football.

Ceferin expressed his great appreciation for the courage to reverse the wrong decision, and concluded his remarks by saying: Manchester City represents an important and true trump card for the game of football, and I am eager to work with the officials of this ancient club, for a better future for European football.