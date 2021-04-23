The New York Times article. From the detailed article that was published in the prestigious headline about the breech birth of the Super league, which I have openly criticized, and the consequent super escape of nine of the clubs involved, we have to stay with the play, which did not slip, of Joan Laporta in his meeting with Javier Tebas uncovering the secret so well kept between the 12. Think badly and you will be right. Even more graphic is the image that they detail of the president of the UEFA, Alekxander Ceferin, closing the computer, understanding the battle won, after 48 frantic hours, pouring himself a double whiskey. The farmhouse remains intact.

The importance of the story. It is inconceivable that such successful entrepreneurs, with extremely complex billion-dollar operations behind them in their different sectors of activity, have been able to unite their disparate wills, put even the historically reluctant English clubs in agreement, and then rush in and make such serious mistakes in the times, in the bottom and in the forms of the Super league. Beyond their unfortunate staging and the neglect of sporting merits, they have some considerations that must be taken into account.

UEFA toilet paper. The generous Ceferin forgive the Madrid the semifinals this year, what a joke, but will use the signature of the accessions of the clubs to the next Champions League to legally guarantee that no registered club can sponsor a new revolt. Will take care Thebes of paperwork, sitting at the same table as Rubiales. In the meantime, it would do well UEFA in opening the blinds, explain very well if, as has been published, the own Ceferin The salary has been raised about 450,000 euros, to 2,190,000 in the middle of the pandemic or to begin to be transparent in their contests and in the distribution of the income that they manage at the expense of the resources that others put.

A necessary reflection. These wars, with their reputational wounds and their fictitious victors, must serve to realize that, with great urgency, football, like any other sector of activity, is obliged to transform, respecting its essence, but connecting with future generations and with the new ways of consuming in the entertainment industry. The television rights and the distributions are going to go down and, consequently, the level of the competitions. Not even UEFA of the double whiskey nor Javier Tebas they can live with their backs to the big clubs or the big stars, who support, among other things, their millionaire salaries.