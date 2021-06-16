Ceferin-Al Khelaifi agreement, 500 million euros for TV rights in the Middle East

Uefa has entered into an agreement with BeInSports (global network of sports channels based in Paris): 500 million for i Middle East TV rights. What is sobering is that the owner of BeinSports is Al-Khelaifi, sheikh owner of the PSG, president of the ECA (European Club Association) and at the same time a member of the UEFA executive committee.

On the Corriere della Sera, Arianna ravelli makes an interesting reflection on the topic: "One cannot fail to notice the summer on the crest of the PSG wave that will spend only to pay the salaries of the goalkeepers 22.5 million net (Donnarumma 12, Navas 7, Areola 3,5). Not to mention Liverpool's Wijnaldum and we'll see if Hakimi and parbleu arrive, CR7. Without (once again) in Paris they feel touched by the word financial fairplay. Which you want to reform but which is still alive. Meanwhile, Uefa and BeIn Sports have renewed the agreement for TV rights in the Middle East for 500 million euros. BeIn Sports is part of BeIn Media Group, company of the president of Psg Al-Khelaifi"