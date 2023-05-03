The fight against racism continues to pass through football fields. Ceesay from Lecce, after the goal scored against Juventus, put one index finger in front of his lips and the other to point to his head, siding with Romelu Lukaku in his battle. It’s not the first time for him, who had already done so after scoring against Sampdoria.

Kouame too

—

Last Sunday, Fiorentina striker Christian Kouamé, who scored after 8 minutes in the match against Monza, also impressed with the exultation, the same as Big Rom, who had implemented it twice shortly before with two goals against Empoli , the day after receiving the “pardon” from Gravina for the disqualification after Juve-Inter in the Italian Cup. Hand on head, eyes closed and index finger to mouth, a gesture against all forms of racial discrimination that Kouamé and Ceesay have emulated and which is going around the world.