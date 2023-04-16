The Giallorossi dominated the first half and went ahead with the centre-forward, in the second half Stankovic changed everything and in the 75th minute the Spaniard’s goal arrived 1-1

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

Lecce starts scoring points again. But it doesn’t make three. Only one. Conceding a draw on the only distraction which is certainly a lot for Sampdoria (1-1) because in the first half the home team was the absolute master of the field and the visiting team absolutely nothing. Enough to force coach Stankovic to change four. Lecce didn’t close it at the end of the first half, after Ceesay’s goal. The wretched Gallo made a mistake into an empty net and Sampdoria, always last afflicted by big corporate troubles, gained meters and conviction by signing a draw with Jesè Rodriguez, a thirty-year-old Spanish tradesman, who has played 116 minutes in seven appearances to date, good at hitting the only ball that came to him. Thus Sampdoria maintains the positive tradition against Lecce, nine useful results, even with one foot in B. Because with eight days available they should perform a miracle. First of all, beating Spezia at home. Lecce, which, on the other hand, seemed safe, will have to fight until the end. Because the margin over Verona is only five points and over Spezia just two.

the pre — The part of the pre-match at Via del Mare is entirely dedicated to raising awareness: in the press room with the mayor Carlo Salvemini and the CEO of Lecce there is the whole staff of the ASL and Aido which promotes organ donation, tissues and cells. It is an important moment of reflection. “Because at the end of your life you can give birth to another life”, explains the mayor, a season-ticket fan who has always been in the East grandstand. On the pitch, however, the applause goes to the president of Lecce Saverio Sticchi Damiani who is awarded by the mayor of Soleto Graziano Lavorato for awareness campaign on road safety in Soleto to which Lecce has provided a valuable contribution. See also This is how Twitter reacted to the 1-1 draw between Chivas and Pachuca

IN THE FIELD — Then you play. Dejan Stankovic is not surprising: Lammers is inside, with Gabbiadini and Djuricic to try and hurt Lecce which instead has two not exactly budgeted grafts: the left midfielder is the French Remy Oudin, while there is no midfielder at the center of the attack expected Lorenzo Colombo, but the Gambian Assan Ceesay. He wants more Baroni asphyxiating pressing from Oudin and Blin and more movement up front and Ceesay’s choice proves him right. Sampdoria have a two-module: behind is the classic 3-4-2-1 in front is a 4-2-3-1 with Leris, Gabbiadini and Djuricic behind Lammers. Lecce starts very strong. Umtiti header from a corner goes very close to scoring, Oudin shoots wide from outside. Samp can’t get out, even with the work of double play Rincon and Winks. But every time the Ligurians leave the ball and chain, Hjulmand takes it away from them and relaunches the action. Lecce is mobile in the trident. l 17 ‘Ravaglia, the best of him, makes a double save on Oudin and Blin. On 22’ Nuytinck recovers from Strefezza who 4 minutes later throws Di Francesco into the corridor: Ravaglia is still very good on his way out. Lecce misses a few crosses with Gallo, but deservedly takes the lead in the 31st minute: Falcone launches for Ceesay who serves Strefezza who finds the Gambian again who manages to adjust the ball to kick and with a slight deflection from Nuytinck signs his fifth goal. Lecce doesn’t give up, they want to double, Samp only enjoys a few restarts on the left with Augello and Djuricic but only picks up a few corners. On one, however, in the final, Zanoli is not paying attention as he “sleeps” and lets the unleashed Ceesay fly to which Ravaglia had said no with his head. It’s all beautiful, except for Gallo’s conclusion (bad for him) who, with an empty net, devours the encore. See also Lecce, Colombo shines immediately: brace in the 7-0 at Rovereto

SECOND HALF — Stankovic gambles and plays all out. he leaves four in the locker room. The most in difficulty: Zanoli, Nuytinck, Djuricic and Lammers. Inside Cuisance, Murillo, Sabiri and also Jesè, the Spaniard who arrived in January. Lecce shoots in the 9th minute through Strefezza, but the Brazilian shoots wide. The Giallorossi have spent a lot, making Sampdoria raise their center of gravity and contending for some dangerous free-kicks against Sabiri. Which fortunately for the landlords does not cause damage. In the 27th minute the Giallorossi still had the opportunity to double through Di Francesco, but Leris and the usual Ravaglia made up for it for a corner. Baroni spends the first substitution: Maleh for a very tired Oudin. But in the 30th minute, still in the left lane which Lecce suffers a bit, allows Sampdoria to equalize. Gabbiadini is good at finding Jesè who scores his first Italian goal. A mockery for Lecce. Who then finds the great recovery of Murillo on Ceesay, the goal disallowed by Di Francesco after a great rejection by Ravaglia on Gonzalez, who has just entered. Then the Sampdoria goalkeeper also saved on Colombo. And on the Via del Mare the curtain falls with the North curve which this time unjustly boos. We don’t like the draw. Even if Lecce repeatedly shot on goal this time. As had never happened to him in this second round. See also The possible line-up of Manchester United to face Crystal Palace: they have to secure the Europa League

