Rockets and artillery fire fly over the head of Cees Hack (59) from Brabant. He is caught between two lines of fire and has nowhere to go in war-ravaged Sudan. From his safe house in the middle of the capital Khartoum, he says that the fighting takes place a few hundred meters away. “I sleep with the windows open every night so that I can hear if soldiers have climbed over my fence.”
Eric Luiten
Latest update:
20-04-23, 21:41
