It is not known why Cees Engel died. Pols says he died “after decades of fighting a rancorous government” and calls him “a special person who stood for justice and a scientist at heart”.

Camping Fort Oranje was notorious for the poor conditions for residents. There were, among other things, incendiary caravans and cannabis farms were found. Since 2010, several penalties have been imposed and in 2014 the GGD concluded that the living situation was unhealthy, especially for children. The police also registered about 500 incidents that were largely related to theft, violence, drugs, prostitution and fire at Fort Oranje.

The municipality of Zundert, which Rijsbergen falls under, made a plan in 2017 to sweep the campsite clean. The municipality did this together with the police, fire brigade, defense and the municipalities of Breda and Tilburg. The campsite owners were informed of that plan and decided to close the campsite themselves and to cut off electricity and water. The municipality then saw no other option than to intervene immediately and take over management. Otherwise, the residents risked becoming homeless. The campsite was then dismantled in phases.

Engel has challenged the closure. He thought that Zundert had abused its powers and that the preconceived purpose was to take the campsite from him, but the administrative court ruled last year that the municipality had correctly closed the campsite.

