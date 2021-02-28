The European Center for Business and Innovation of Murcia (Ceeim) has joined the Open Faculty to launch a program for citizens, associations and companies to pose challenges that allow progress in the tourism model.

The initiative has been launched as part of the European project Creative Accelerators for Sustainable Tourism (CAST), of which Ceeim is a partner. For this, CEEIM has on this occasion with the collaboration of the University Center The Open Faculty, former School of Tourism, one of the first centers of study in tourism in Europe that was created in 1965.

What is intended with this call is to achieve a 360º vision with the contributions made by the agents involved in the tourism sector. Thus, companies, freelancers, institutions and teachers, citizens and tourists, among other groups, have the opportunity to define their challenges. People, companies and associations interested in more information, before submitting their proposals, can visit the Ceeim website.

Participants must fill out a form, before March 5, which they can find on the website itself. Once inside, a challenge related to sustainable tourism in the Region of Murcia must be proposed and the Sustainable Development Goal in which it falls should be identified. The causes of the problem, its relevance and viability must also be indicated.

The European CAST project is co-financed with European funds, through the program for the Competitiveness of Companies and for Small and Medium Enterprises (Cosme), which supports SMEs access to financing and their internationalization so that they are more competitive and improve their environment economic.