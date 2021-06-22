The Google logo. LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

Cedro, the copyright management entity of the publishing sector, has filed a lawsuit against Google before the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) for abuse of a dominant position in two markets: that of news aggregation and that of digital advertising.

On the first of these fronts, Cedro argues that the abusive activity that the US technology company would be developing through Google Discover prevents the free market. In a statement published this Tuesday, Jorge Corrales, CEO of Cedro, is critical of the Mountain View firm. “To date, the search engine refuses to remunerate newspaper and magazine editors for the use of articles in their aggregator, in breach of the provisions of article 32.2 of our Intellectual Property Law,” he explains. In addition, Corrales regrets that Google’s attitude also harms free competition by being in an advantageous position compared to the rest of the aggregators “who do comply with the law and pay newspaper publishers.”

More information

On the second flank, that of digital advertising, Cedro has warned that Google enjoys a monopoly position whose consequences are dramatic for the diversity of the press and the democratic values ​​of a country. “This platform is replacing in the value chain of the journalistic sector the role that publishers play, both in its advertising dimension and, now, in the dissemination of content and its corresponding income,” says Cedro.

The Franco-German example

Cedro’s accusations take as precedents the cases of France and Germany. Two weeks ago, the French Competition authorities fined Google 220 million euros for abusing its dominant position in the digital advertising market. And as the entity recalls, a procedure initiated by various press associations in that country for monopolistic practices of the Californian company is pending resolution. In the German case, a sanction has not yet been effective, but the independent authority that watches over the competition in the German markets, the Bundeskartellamt, opened a file with Google last month for abusing its dominant position in the digital market and undermine the intellectual property rights of press publishers. Italy also recently fined the US company for abuse of dominant position by refusing to include one in its app store to locate charging points for electric vehicles.

This is the second complaint that Cedro has filed against Google. Last November, the entity sued Google for not paying royalties for the news aggregation service it offers through Google Discover. In this lawsuit, he demanded that Google pay 1.1 million euros.

This second complaint also comes a few days after, in an interview in EL PAÍS, the president of the CNMC, Cani Fernández, blamed the lack of complaints filed for the fact that there were no actions or sanctions related to competition against technological giants, as they have occurred in Italy, France or Germany. “I can assure you that if we receive a complaint that is worth investigating, we will do so,” Fernández said.