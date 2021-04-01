It became known when in the midst of the refugee crisis. In 2016, it hosted thousands of asylum seekers coming to France from Italy. Accusations rained down on him in court, but the French Supreme Court of Cassation has just released him from charges.

The image of Cédric Herrou with his tail in his hair, his beard and a beret became known in France especially during the migration crisis of 2015. He was persecuted by justice for having welcomed thousands of migrants who crossed from Italy to France , and for having given them shelter and food. But now all the charges against him have been dropped following the decision of the court of cassation, the highest judicial authority in the country.

The judges exonerated him definitively. “Solidarity will no longer be a crime,” Herrou wrote on his Twitter account after hearing the sentence in his favor. .

I’m definitely relaxed.

Après 11 garde a vues

5 perquisitions et 5 procès et 5 ans de lutte

The solidarity will not be plus a delit.#Fraternite – Cédric Herrou (@CedricHerrou) March 31, 2021



Thus ends a long procedure marked by three trials and a referral to the Constitutional Council, which in 2018 had consecrated the “principle of fraternity.” In addition, Herrou was detained 11 times, there were five raids against him and he faced five prosecutions.

“This decision puts an end to the implacability of the accusation against Cédric Herrou and allows us to finally recognize that he only helped others and that in our republic fraternity cannot be a crime,” said his lawyer, Sabrina Goldman.

No more “solidarity crime” in France

Before all the legal troubles, Cédric Herrou was dedicated to growing olive and cherry trees. But his life began to take a turn with the increase of migrants in France. In August 2016, authorities first arrested Herrou after discovering him transporting eight undocumented immigrants in his van to take them across the French-Italian border.

Despite the arrest, Herrou again transported migrants. He also organized a migrant reception camp in his own home. Initially, the courts refused to hear the case, citing “humanitarian intentions.” But then he was sentenced in February 2017 to a fine of 3,000 euros without obligation to pay and to four months in prison. All under the charge of helping the entry, circulation and illegal stay of a foreigner in France.

At that time, the attorney general appealed the decision, considering that Cédric Herrou’s action was part of an activist irreverence against the law. For his part, Herrou denounced a “political manipulation” of the Court and claimed that it was only dedicated to “covering the failings of the State”.

His lawyers then appealed to the Constitutional Council as they considered Herrou and another militant as victims of the “crime of solidarity.” In a historic decision, the wise men who make up this instance consecrated “the freedom to help others, for humanitarian purposes, regardless of the regularity of their stay in the national territory,” as it was written in the decision on July 6, 2018.

Immediately afterwards, the French Parliament modified the law to protect the people who help by “hosting” or “facilitating the transit of migrants”, but without making them enter the territory. This aid must be “without counterpart” and with an “absolutely humanitarian” objective.

Two months later, the Court of Cassation annulled Cédric Herrou’s conviction and returned the case to Lyon, where he was released on May 13, 2020. But the process did not stop there, as the general prosecutor appealed to the Supreme Court.

“After examining both the admissibility of the appeal and the procedural documents, the Court of Cassation observes that, in this case, there are no means to admit the appeal,” it considered the highest jurisdiction of the judiciary in its judgment.

This non-admission decision “is very rare” for “an appeal by a general prosecutor’s office,” said Cédric Herrou’s lawyer in court, Patrice Spinosi. The professional described the ruling as a “real slight” for his accusers.

“Now it is definitely established in our law that criminal action cannot be brought against a person who has helped a migrant in an irregular situation when he acts disinterestedly, whether or not he belongs to an association that wants to vindicate his act,” the lawyer congratulated .

