Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) issues a recommendation for omission of the authorities in the investigations of the disappearance in Jalisco of Óscar Antonio López EnamoradoHonduran migrant in 2010.

It should be noted that the Oscar’s mother Ana Enamorado, filed a complaint with the CEDHJ in 2020 for the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of his son and the null work that the authorities have done to locate the young man.

Among the negligences are the cremation of a body located on the pedestrian bridge located in the Northern Peripheral Ring of the La Palmita neighborhood, in Zapopan, without saving genetic data, so it is not possible to know if it was Óscar.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the The State Attorney General’s Office learned of the disappearance of Óscar since 2013 through a brief presented by his mother, however, it was not until November 21, 2014 that the preliminary investigation of the case was ordered to be opened in response.

Besides until November 25, 2015, when the authority ordered the “reinvestigation” of the facts of the disappearance.

“In the investigation carried out by this ombudsman, the deficient performance of the authorities in the crime investigation processthe null or few effective search and location actions, and the secondary victimization that the mother has suffered, since she denounced various irregularities that have prevented her son from being located and knowing the truth,” said the CEDHJ.

The Commission added that the judicial authorities do not have sufficient resources, institutions, measures, and public policies nor with the necessary tools to prevent and avoid disappearancesIn addition, there is no interest in bringing justice closer to Óscar’s mother.

The CEDHJ recommended to the director of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences that he initiate a investigation to determine the responsibilities of the cremation of the body without authorization from relatives and without taking genetic data.

Besides the Commission for the Search for Persons in Jalisco was asked to reinforce the search actions for Óscarwith a focus on human rights and the use of technology.