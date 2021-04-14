The Cedears continue to gain followers among Argentine investors, since they are instruments that allow invest in pesos in shares of companies that operate on Wall Street with returns in dollars.

They are securities listed on the local market and that represent shares of foreign companies. These instruments have a central role among those who They seek to keep their savings dollarized in some way and avoid Argentine risk.

According to the latest data from the Argentine Capital Market Institute (IAMC) the volume traded in these documents already represents almost 70% of what is traded in the local market in shares.

This week the main companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange begin to present their balance sheets. In a context of recovery of the US economy, the expectation is that these reports show better results, which in turn will have an impact on a new rise in shares.

There are two factors that explain the good mood of the markets: on the one hand, the Economic recovery global post pandemic occurs faster than expected.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund announced that the expected world growth for 2021 is 6.4% and it improved the expectation that it had only three months ago, when it had predicted a recovery of 5.1%.

On the other, the persistence of fiscal stimulus packages, which the central countries have disbursed to accelerate vaccination and improve financial assistance to the areas most affected by Covid-19, they further boost certain sectors.

“Finance books, for a moment of expansion recommend concentrating investments in the sectors of Basic Materials, Industry and Energy“said José Bano, from Invertir On Line.

“I find it interesting to lend a lot of attention to the financial sector. Although the balance sheets will show the performance that these companies had during the previous quarter, there is a fact that must be taken into account. The United States regulator lifted restrictions on the banking system when the coronavirus crisis started last year. He had asked the banks not to pay dividends or buy back their shares to ensure liquidity. Now they are allowed. This is going to drive even more on the price of the papers of this sector “, pointed Bano.

This Wednesday three of the main banks in the United States will make their results report: JP MorganChase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs. A day later it will be the turn of Blackrock, Citi and Bank of America.

Within this universe, for Alan MacCarthy, from Front, the best perspectives are: “JP Morgan, Citi and Wells Fargo. A few weeks ago it became known that Warren Buffet lost a fairly large business for having sold his position in Wells Fargo and did not take advantage of the rebound in the sector, “he explained.

Strategies

“The tendency is often to invest where everyone invests, but we explain to our users that one of the best ways not to lose is to design a plan, with an investment objective and stick to it. Do not be scared at the first drop, “said the users of his platform that in more than 70% correspond to beginning investors, with no previous participation in the market.

For his part, Gustavo Domínguez, from Banza, stated: “There was a very important rotation in the international markets during February and March towards shares of companies with cyclical activity, since the return to normality and the economic reactivation, mainly in the United States. So, hotels, airlines, energy companies and banks have risen much in price at the expense of the prices of technology companies. But my conviction is that, in the medium term, these companies have more possibilities of positive returns than the typical cyclical ones. “In this sense, Dominguez’s bet is on the Cedears of companies more techies What Apple, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Amazon or PayPal.

“These companies, those with cutting edge technology, have not only the benefit of economic recovery, but also the expansion of multiples in the long term, given that the technologies they use will continue to generate profits and productivity for more years,” said Dominguez ..

Meanwhile, Leonardo Chialva, from Delphos recommended: “Just in case, it is always important to diversify. It is better to bet on the entire market than to make one-off bets. It’s good not marry any particular role and be attentive to changes in the context that force exposure in some sectors to decrease and increase in others “, he said and explained:” There are more defensive sectors (telcos, healthcare, basic consumption, among others) and other more offensive (techs, the financial sector). You have to choose where to stand. “

The most chosen

According to IAMC data as of this Tuesday, the most operated Cedear was Free market. The action of the Argentine unicorn takes 15% of the total market share local and, despite a drop in the first months of the year, so far in April it has been showing a 9.7% recovery.

Second, the Cedear related to Apple’s role accounts for 10% of everything tradedor. The manzanita company rises 12% this month and accumulates a profit in dollars of 5.7% so far this year.

To invest in these instruments, the procedures are identical to those to be carried out when investing in bonds, stocks or other products of the local market. The interested You must open an account in an Alyc (Stock Exchange), transfer the funds to that account and start investing in Wall Street stocks buying and selling the more than 250 Cedear listed on the local Stock Exchange.

YN