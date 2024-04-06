Imunana-Laranjal System, which supplies 2 million people, had been inoperative since Wednesday (April 3) due to contamination of a chemical compound

A Cedae (Rio de Janeiro State Water and Sewage Company) reported on Friday night (April 5, 2024) that the Imunana-Laranjal system once again captured and treated the water that supplies cities in Rio de Janeiro.

The water supply to around 2 million people had been interrupted since Wednesday morning (3 April) due to contamination with the chemical compound toluene. The system serves the cities of Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí, part of Maricá (Inoã and Itaipuaçu) and Paquetá Island.

The system outage occurred after the pollutant toluene was identified in the water. According to the company, the substance was isolated. “Water treatment was able to be resumed after work carried out by the task force set up by the State Government, which isolated and suctioned the chemical compound toluene in the region where water is collected.”, informed Cedae in note.

“The government continues to investigate the source of the contamination. The Environmental Protection Department (DPMA) opened an investigation to find out who was responsible for the presence of the pollutant in the water”, he concluded.

