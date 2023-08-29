Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/28/2023 – 22:21

The State Water and Sewage Company (Cedae) resumed at 7:29 pm this Monday (28) the operation at the Water Treatment Station (ETA) Guandu. The water supply to the unit had been interrupted at the end of the morning, after technicians identified the presence of a large volume of surfactants (a compound present in detergents) in the Guandu River.

Production was gradually resumed and it may take up to 72 hours to normalize supply in the region served by the system, which includes eight municipalities (Rio de Janeiro, Duque de Caxias, São João de Meriti, Nova Iguaçu, Mesquita, Nilópolis, Belford Roxo and Queimados), where 11 million people live.

Unit technicians confirmed, through monitoring and laboratory analysis, that there is no longer any risk of changes in the quality of treated water.

The company reported that water with surfactant was never distributed to the population. As soon as the presence of the compound was verified, the capture was interrupted, and the water that was inside the station was discarded.

The CEO of Cedae, Aguinaldo Ballon, said that the interruption in supply was necessary to ensure consumer safety. “This situation is not commonplace. We ask for the understanding of consumers and that save watermaking a minimum reserve”, he evaluated.

The State Institute of the Environment (Inea) and the Environmental Protection Police Station (DPMA) are investigating the origin of the disposal of the material.