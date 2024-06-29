Juarez City.- Students from the College of Scientific and Technological Studies of the State of Chihuahua (CECYTECH) stood out at the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, earning awards and honorable mentions for their projects in virtual reality and robotics.

Elsa Hernández González, director of campus 14, reported that two teams, made up of students from CECYTECH 11 and 14, received an honorable mention at the world level for their projects.

The first team was made up of 10 students and the second of 12, managing to raise 325 thousand pesos in support of their coaches and directors, the academic points out.

Paola Ramírez Becerra, 17, won the Inspire Award at this global competition. “I feel very excited, it was truly an extraordinary event. It took a lot of effort and time. I am about to graduate from high school and I enrolled at Tec de Juárez in Mechatronics Engineering because of robotics,” said Ramírez Becerra.

José Iván Cobián, robotics coach at Colegio 14 and virtual judge in the competition, explained that in the Best Robots Championship category, two robots competed in a ring, accumulating points and eliminating opponents in a league format, in which the students reached the quarter-finals against 72 countries and 822 different teams.

One of the projects presented consisted of the creation of robots for the competition, allowing young people to interact and manipulate them on fields, Cobián commented. In addition, the team of teenagers managed to position themselves as champions in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, in Spanish: Ciencia, Tecnología, Ingeniería y Mathematics) of virtual reality with their project “Oculus”, a type of glasses augmented reality.

Gabriel Antonio Salazar, coach of Institute 11, explained that these devices were sponsored by the Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation of the state of Chihuahua (I2C).