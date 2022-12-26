Mexicali, Baja California.- The College of Scientific and Technological Studies of the State of Baja California (CECyTE BC) launched the application of tools for students BC Bobcats, the objective, according to educational authorities, is to facilitate the students’ school experience through the use of cutting-edge technologies.

“To start the year with all the lynx attitudewe want to give our more than 28 thousand students a tool that really facilitates their academic trajectory, that what they need to consult is at their fingertips and thus they can be managed efficiently to give their best effort in this new semester”, said Christian Hiram Dunn Fitch, general director of the CECYTE BC.

through the apps Young people will be able to consult their personal information, schedules, partial and final grades, academic history, official calendar, receive notifications and soon request various procedures.

To purchase it, all you have to do is enter the application store of your smartphone or tablet with Android or iOS operating system and search for Linces BC, download it and start enjoying the benefits or, alternatively, access the link for androidor to link for iOS.

Dunn Fitch recognized the work of the Information Technology Department staff for their talent and ability in developing this product, which will be a very useful tool for students.

In addition, he explained that this department has generated other own programs and systems that are used by the educational community to facilitate daily tasks, such as Teaching and Administrative Tools, the EDL system (Online Diagnostic Exam) and the SIOS (Services Integration and Organization System), among others.