Mexicali, Baja California.- The College of Scientific and Technological Studies of lower california (CECyTE BC) and the Institute of Psychiatry of the State of Baja California (IPEBC) made an agreement to protect the health of young people.

The Mental Health and Addictions Program was taken to the student community of the Los Portales and Ejido Puebla schools, in mexicali.

Abigail Martínez Díaz, head of the Health and Hygiene area of ​​CECyTE BC, explained that This program started as a pilot with these schools, however, through a rotation plan, the rest of the schools in the municipality will also be served.

Thus, during this month a group of psychologists from the Institute of Psychiatry began to attend the facilities of the Los Portales and Ejido Puebla schoolsto offer personalized psychological care and give different workshops to the young students, and also in the event that other needs are detected, the patients can be channeled to other institutions for adequate care.

For this, in the first instance in the month of April of the current year, a screening was applied among the students of different schools of mexicaliwith which risk factors in terms of mental health and addictions that could present in their environment were detected.

Based on the results, a work plan was prepared to provide personalized attention and follow up on the most vulnerable cases within the facilities of each campus.

In addition, in a complementary way, the College establishes its own strategies to detect extraordinary situations among the student community through the Educational Development and Assessment Departmentwith the accompaniment programs, learning evaluation and teacher evaluation, among other institutional activities.