Symbol of the war against criminality in El Salvador, the mega-prison built by the government of Nayib Bukele completes six months of operation, with broad popular support, which reaches 91%, according to recent opinion polls.

The Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot), as it is officially called, is the largest prison in the Americas and has the capacity to hold up to 40,000 inmates, according to information from the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The prison is prepared for leaders of criminal factions such as Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), the largest operating in the country. So far, 12,000 prisoners have been sent to the new prison space.

According to minister Gustavo Villatoro, the mega-prison only receives “members of terrorist organizations, it is not a place of social base, of workers who will be rehabilitated one day”, he said in an interview with the local press.

He also said that Cecot has a “commitment” with the population not to allow these criminals to return to the communities. “We have prepared the necessary processes for this to happen,” he said.

Inaugurated on January 31 of this year, the prison is the main project of the Bukele government since he assumed the presidency of the Central American country in 2019. The initiative came after the State recorded a wave of violence, with 87 deaths in just two days.

The promise and realization of the work gave the current government broad popular support, as the population faced one of the highest rates of violence in the world. Official data indicate that the country went from 38 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019 to 7.8 deaths in 2022.

More recent government information, published on August 1, points out that July was the safest month in the history of the small Latin American country.

“If we analyze the homicide rate from January to July, El Salvador – previously considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world – had 2.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants,” reported the National Police.

Before the state of exception, which began in September 2022, the population lived under the rules of street gangs. One of the most dangerous places was Las Margaritas, where citizens had to conform to the pattern of criminals, who inserted “rules of coexistence” in the region and could suffer consequences if they broke the “laws”.

Without the need for a court order, the police began arresting gang leaders, which resulted in thousands of arrests within a year and placed the country first on the list of highest incarceration rates in the world, proportional to population, 600 prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the British NGO World Prison Brief.

The country is ahead of Cuba and the United States, according to data from the organization, collected until December 2022.

Structure

Built in seven months, the 166-hectare prison has become a priority for the Bukele government, based mainly on its proposal to fight crime.

“CECOT will be their (factional leaders) new home, where they will live for decades, all mixed up, without being able to do more harm to the population,” said the Salvadoran president when announcing the first wave of prisoners, in January.

According to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, the quick construction was only possible due to the mobilization of the country’s largest builders, who worked efficiently to deliver the work in such a short time.

To BBC News, the minister said that the prison represents “the greatest monument of Justice ever built in the country”.

The installation, located in the city of Tecoluca, is protected by an 11-meter-high wall, with seven guard towers and electrified fences. In addition, 600 military personnel and 250 police officers work in the area.

According to Bukele, the mega-prison is “first world”, with advanced technology and surveillance network. Among the equipment is an electronic blocker, which prevents any type of communication between the prisoners and the outside world.

The megaprison has eight blocks, with 32 cells of 100 square meters each. Each cell has two sinks, two toilets, with no privacy, and 80 metal sheets that are used as a bed, without a mattress.

The complex has a recreation space with a cafeteria, exercise rooms and a gym just for the guards, being prohibited for the detainees.

Despite its popularity among citizens, human rights organizations denounce the lack of transparency by the government of Nayib Bukele regarding the operation of the prison, where visits by journalists and family members are not allowed.

Among the complaints made by humanitarian groups is that of “detention of innocents”, due to the lack of need for arrest warrants. Organizations accuse the government of arresting people “just because of tattoos”.

In addition, the prison is suspected of violating the standards of incarceration established in 2005 by the UN with the Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Detainees.

Today, El Salvador has nearly 70,000 prisoners. The latest figures released by the government account for 68,294 prisoners.