Last Wednesday, May 4, Major League Soccer reported through a statement shared on social networks that Cecilio Dominguez has received approval to return to activity with the Austin F.C.after he was suspended for a month following an investigation into a domestic dispute with his partner.
“Major League Soccer today announced the reinstatement of Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Dominguez. Dominguez was suspended last month pending a league investigation into possible off-the-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner,” they shared in the statement.
“After a thorough investigation by T&M USA, LCC, an outside investigative firm contracted by the league, MLS has reinstated Dominguez subject to his participation in ongoing counseling,” they said.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
It must be remembered that the Paraguayan played for a couple of years at Club América, with whom he managed to become champion in the 2018 Apertura tournament under the orders of Michael Herrera. Later, he left for Independiente de Argentina due to his poor football performance and criticism from the fans.
Currently the Austin F.C. is in second place in the general table of the Western Conference with 20 points, the product of six wins, two draws and one win. The Guarani attacker would return to activity this weekend when his team faces Los Angeles Galaxy from Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.
#Cecilio #Domínguez #return #MLS #domestic #dispute #investigation
Leave a Reply