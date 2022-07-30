Cecilia Zagarrigo announces the birth of her eldest daughter on social media with her father Moreno, here is the sweet dedication

Without a shadow of a doubt Cecilia Zagarrigo is one of the most loved and respected characters in the world of the web. The day before his birthday, the former contestant of Men and women has finally become mom. To give theannouncement it was herself through her social account. Let’s find out all the details together.

Most people know Cecilia Zagarrigo for being a celebrity tronista from Men and women. Over the past few hours, the woman has become a mother for the first time. About her Yours girl she was born the day before hers birthday.

Cecilia Zagarrigo’s eldest daughter was born at around 22:00 in the evening after 48 exhausting hours. The former tronista of Men and women announced the birth of her little girl through a post posted on his Instagram profile. These were the words accompanying the caption:

Yesterday, at 21.27, after an exhausting 48h, I received the best birthday present of my life

Welcome to the world of Mia

Mom couldn’t celebrate today in a more beautiful way.

Needless to say, the post in question did the like boom within a few hours. Among the various comments that of Gemma Galgani appeared and wrote:

May every moment of your life be as full of joy and tenderness as it is now.

However, dad too Moreno she didn’t think twice about spending sweet words for the birth of her baby girl. Influencer’s mate shared one photo on his Instagram profile. This was the dedication for his daughter: