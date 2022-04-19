«I think that cinema in itself is a country and that all the shootings are similar in that sense. You enter the set and you already know who the director of photography is, simply by the faces”, says Cecilia Roth (Buenos Aires, 65 years old), evoking the universal language that an industry that little by little seems to be recovering from the blow caused by the pandemic. The actress launched this reflection this Tuesday in the meeting that she and Jorge Perugorría (Havana, 56 years old) have had with journalists on the occasion of the Gold Medal that the Film Academy will give them next Monday, April 25, in representation of the large group of Latin American actors and actresses who have contributed to Spanish cinema with their performances.

“These two medals would have to be 200 or 2,000 because they would be for each of the Latin American actors, actresses and directors who have made our cinema, a cinema without borders”, the president of the Academy, Mariano Barroso, presented to them, who made a review of a career plagued by unforgettable films such as ‘Strawberry and chocolate’, ‘Cachito’ or ‘Bámbola’, in the case of the Cuban; and as ‘A place in the world’ or ‘Arrebato’, in addition to two goyas for best leading actress for ‘Martín (Hache)’ and ‘Todo sobre mi madre’, in the case of Argentina. “If we had a star system, it would surely be headed by these two giants of our cinema,” Barroso reaffirmed.

Relaxed and close, the meeting has served to learn first-hand the opinion of the two actors about the current state of the Latin American industry. Perugorría explained that Cuban cinema “is not in a good moment”, due to the pandemic and the “difficult conditions” that Cuba is going through. “There is no money to make movies, really,” he lamented. But he wanted to put things in context. In this sense, he has recalled that countries like Colombia, Chile or Uruguay, where barely twenty years ago only five or six films were shot a year, «now forty or sixty are shot». «Cuba had its best moments in the seventies, when there was that whole concept of the new Latin American cinema, when the Havana Film Festival was created as a center to unite and give it visibility, but now less is being produced, while Argentina, Mexico, Brazil are countries that have an industry and a tradition that have always been there at the forefront». The actor has taken advantage of the recognition of the Spanish Film Academy to claim more co-productions with Spain and highlight the importance that Spanish cinema has had in Latin America and vice versa. «Most of the films I have made in Cuba and in Latin America have been co-produced by Spain. Now there are fewer possibilities and less interest and I hope that an award like this will serve to stimulate that again », he claimed.

Roth has also complained about this lack of co-productions between Argentina and Spain, saying that his country of origin “has become a very expensive country” to produce. But he has gone further by explaining that the interest in making movies in Argentina “has decreased” and that the sector does not receive support, in part because of that “false idea” that “people’s pockets are what are paying for movies , when the tickets sold and the culture itself pay for it». “Politics has been associated with the pandemic to do us a lot of damage, but cinema cannot end because it is necessary to tell us,” he has sentenced.

They have been more indecisive when it comes to staying, for the beautiful or the disastrous, with any of the shootings in which they have participated in Spain. «It is difficult to stay with a single anecdote. What I have is always wanting to repeat, even in disasters, “said Roth amused. “I always say that even bad movies should always be lucky because one makes them with the same passion,” Perugorría replied, laughing, pointing out that the great differences between the different shoots far and wide of the world «are in the catering».

“It wasn’t the time”

europe press Cecilia Roth will be the person who will attend the Cervantes Prize ceremony next Friday, April 22, at the Auditorium of the University of Alcalá de Henares on behalf of the award-winning Cristina Peri Rossi, who will not be able to attend due to her delicate state of health. Despite being asked about this question, the actress did not want to clarify the relationship with the award-winning writer. “Something was said that shouldn’t have been said and it wasn’t the time, so I wouldn’t want to say anything before this happens,” she said.

And although they still have a long way to go, neither of them sets goals. “Personally,” says Roth, “I never think anything like I have this fantasy and I want this. I think about the project that will come or what I am doing and I have no strategies to work with anyone. I have never had the feeling that I have left something behind, I will do what life brings. Of the same opinion is Perugorría, who simply says that he is available to the projects that are coming out and that he claims to have “the same desire as always” to continue being part of Spanish cinema, “although now there are more opportunities in the series.”

The difficulties of distribution



Carmen Maura told, a few weeks ago, that one of the things she regretted is that many of the works she had done in Latin America had not been seen in Spain. «It is a reality -reflects Perugorría-. The Achilles heel is in the distribution. We keep shooting, but the films are not released, they are not seen. The festivals are a bit of a window to see our work there and vice versa, but the commercial release, reaching the cinemas, is still very difficult». The Argentine actress agrees with him, who predicts that it will be more and more “due to the weight of the platforms, which are necessary to reach many people”, but that, in his opinion, “they should not overshadow the arrival in theaters ». In addition, she says, the cinemas “are from the great American tanks and the films that we make do not have that possibility due to distribution, because they are less successful in the conventional sense of the word. It’s unfortunate and very sad.”

They deny, however, that the content on the platforms is becoming homogenized and is spoiling the wealth of the audiovisual industry in each country. “I have seen very good, free and risky things on the platforms, another thing is that they are not at the top of the lists, but that also happens in the rooms”, defends Roth. In this regard, the Cuban has pointed out that services such as Filmin “are giving us the opportunity to return to our cinema, so that young viewers can rediscover films they have not seen. The only thing that always gives me a little something is that the magic of going to a cinema is lost ».

Finally, the two actors have talked about how they have managed the ups and downs of a trade that surely has rather little. «There is a time for actors when they may call you less to make movies, but there is always the theater, and one also reinvents oneself. I’m not one to eat the coconut a lot when these things happen, but to reinvent myself. Right now I am in charge of the Gibara International Film Festival. We suspended it due to the pandemic and we are going to resume it in August. And it is another way of supporting cinema and supporting the work that my colleagues do, of creating a platform where that work can be seen. When I don’t have a job as an actor, well, I’ve been behind the camera, I’ve also made documentaries, feature films. One is always reinventing oneself », he comments.

For his part, Roth claims not to eat the coconut much with those things either, although he claims to have been “very lucky” with everything he has worked on. «I also do theater and invent possibilities of things with other colleagues. Especially in a pandemic, that I have come to do theater on WhatsApp », he concludes.