In the past, the rumor has circulated insistently that Belen Rodriguez’s sister was pregnant; some shots shared on social media by Cecilia herself hinted at a suspicious tummy which, however, apparently is only the result of a sweet softness of the dress worn by the 31-year-old model.

It was the same Cecilia Rodriguez to deny the rumors about his alleged state: the companion of Ignazio Moser, as well as the little sister of the famous Argentine showgirl, is not expecting any baby although this is a great desire of the couple.

Cecilia has chosen social media once again to clarify things with their followers.

Cecilia Rodriguez denies the rumors about the alleged pregnancy

“I wanted to say that I’m not pregnant, but I have a pregnant face? Maybe, but I’m not. When the time comes I’ll tell you, because I can’t wait. I am of the theory that everything, especially something as important as a child, must come at the right time. So serenity “.

Read also: Cecilia Rodriguez: “I will be Ignazio Moser’s wife”

With these words Cechu wanted to categorically deny the persistent rumors that have been circulating on the web in the past few hours about an alleged pregnancy: the sister of Belen she is not pregnant, no child is coming therefore for her e Nacho.

The couple, born a few years ago during the experience at Big Brother Vip where both participated as competitors, he has never hidden the desire to expand the family especially in recent times; the arrival of the little girl Luna Marié, the sister’s daughter Belen and the work of the new house of Chechu and Nacho they have certainly contributed to increasing this great dream but it seems that the time has not yet come for them to become parents.

Cecilia and Ignazio more united than ever

The family project for Checu and Nacho therefore it is only postponed; in the last two years both the 31-year-old model and the 29-year-old cyclist have always declared that they really want a child but that they only want to embark on this adventure when they both feel ready.

For now, the couple’s priority is to consolidate their relationship, develop professionally and complete the work on the new house that the two former gieffins recently bought in Milan.

Perhaps Cecilia and Ignazio they don’t want it to happen like her sister, only five months after the baby’s birth Luna Marié it seems that the relationship with the father of the little girl, the hairstylist Antonino Spinalbese, has already come to an end. How to blame him?

It might interest you: Belen and the hot summer: here are the most beautiful bikinis